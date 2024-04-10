The Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24) and the Denver Nuggets (55-24) are matching up in a pivotal Western Conference showdown on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have won four of their last five games. They topped the Washington Wizards 130-121 yesterday. Meanwhile, Denver has won two straight games. On April 9, the Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 111-95. The winner of this game will become the front runner to land the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -6

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under: 212.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets moneyline: Denver -222, Minnesota +184

DEN: The Nuggets have covered the 1Q spread in 58 of their last 92 games.

MIN: The Timberwolves are 22-16-2 against the spread in road games this season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic scorer on the floor for the Timberwolves. Edwards is able to glide to the rim consistently but owns the jumper to space out the floor. The 22-year-old averages 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. In his last outing, Edwards totaled 51 points, six boards, and seven assists.

Center Naz Reid is a nice difference-maker in the frontcourt. Reid can hit perimeter jumpers when left open but he can finish around the rim with both hands. The LSU product logs 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In the April 7 win over the Lakers, Reid totaled 31 points, 11 boards, and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the best playmakers in the league. Jokic has superb court vision to get his teammates efficient looks while scoring from any area with no hesitation. The six-time All-Star is 9th in the NBA in scoring, fourth in rebounds, and third in assists. Jokic is putting up 26.4 points, 12.4 boards, and nine assists per game. On April 4 against the Clippers, he notched 36 points, 17 boards, and 10 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets a smooth floor general. Murray recently returned from injury and owns the skillset to thrive in multiple different areas. The Kentucky product logs 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest. In Tuesday's win over the Jazz, Murray had 28 points, four assists, four blocks, and four steals. See which team to pick here.

