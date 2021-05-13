The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 22-47 overall and 12-21 at home, while Denver is 45-24 overall and 20-13 on the road. The Nuggets have won the last 10 games between the teams dating back to Nov. of 2018.

Denver is favored by three points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Timberwolves +3

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over-under: 230 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -150, Minnesota +130



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves didn't have much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road on Tuesday, as they won 119-100. Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Minnesota has won six of its last nine games. The team's final three games will all be at home against opponents headed to the postseason or play-in games.

Anthony Edwards has scored 22-plus points in five of his last six games. Malik Beasley (hamstring) is not expected to play again this season. Minnesota has won just 41 games in the past two seasons.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, 117-112. Nikola Jokic posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards in addition to six assists. He leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 58. Michael Porter Jr. also scored 30 points. He will be rested on Thursday.

Denver is guaranteed to be a Top 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are one game behind the third-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and own the tie-breaker over Los Angeles. Monte Morris (injury management) will not play on Thursday.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

