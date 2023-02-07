The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (37-17) are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) in a Northwest Division clash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ball Arena. Denver is 25-4 at home, while Minnesota is 9-15 on the road. The teams met on Sunday with Denver resting its top three players -- Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. The Timberwolves won that game in blowout fashion 128-98. For the Nuggets, Jokic (hamstring) and Gordon (ankle) are probable, while Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest. Karl Anthony-Towns (calf) and Austin Rivers (suspension) are out, and Rudy Gobert (groin) is listed as questionable for Minnesota.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 236 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -355, Minnesota 278

What you should know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were sharp in their 128-98 victory over the Nuggets on Sunday. Denver may have been short-handed, but Minnesota showed noticeable strengths on both ends of the floor. D'Angelo Russell led the way with a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota will be without Karl Anthony-Towns on Tuesday night, but should have its other prominent players in action. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is a rising star for the Timberwolves with per game averages of 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double for Minnesota, scoring 13.5 points and grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game.

What you should know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets' loss to Minnesota on Sunday snapped a three-game winning streak. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon all resting, small forward Bruce Brown led the way for Denver, scoring 16 points and dishing out 7 assists.

Jokic, a two-time reigning NBA MVP, is having another stellar season and enters this matchup averaging a triple-double per game at 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. Gordon is also having the best overall year of his NBA career, with per game averages of 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

