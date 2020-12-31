The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Indiana Pacers in a matinee contest on New Year's Eve. Cleveland enters with a surprising 3-1 record, though the Cavaliers lost a home game to the New York Knicks in their last outing. Indiana is also 3-1 this season, including a win over the Boston Celtics. Kevin Love (calf), Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), Isaac Okoro (foot), Kevin Porter (personal) and Dylan Windler (hand) are out for the Cavaliers. T.J. Warren (foot), Goga Bitadze (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are out for the Pacers.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Indianapolis on Friday. William Hill Sportsbook lists Indiana as a seven-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Pacers. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Pacers vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -7

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -280; Cavs +240

CLE: The Cavaliers are 3-1 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 3-1 against the spread so far in 2020-21

Why the Cavaliers can cover



The Cavs are one of the better stories in the NBA to this point, and they are benefitting from standout individual performances. Collin Sexton is averaging 25.3 points per game, shooting 53.5 percent from the floor, and Darius Garland is adding 18.5 points and 7.8 assists per contest. Near the rim, Andre Drummond is playing at a high level, averaging 19.8 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. With that trio at the forefront, the Cavaliers are producing above-average shooting efficiency.

That buoys a potent offense, but Cleveland's defense is carrying the team's water thus far. The Cavaliers are giving up less than one point or possession, and Cleveland is currently leading the entire league in turnover creation, producing a giveaway on 20.8 percent of defensive possessions.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are shooting the ball quite well in the early going, with an effective field goal shooting mark of 57.3 percent. Indiana may also benefit from Cleveland's issues on the defensive glass, as the Cavaliers are a bottom-10 team in defensive rebound rate at 74.4 percent. The Pacers are also playing well defensively, giving up 105.3 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top five of the NBA. Indiana is No. 2 in the league in defensive rebounding, grabbing 79.0 percent of available misses, and the Pacers are a top-eight team in turnover creation rate at 16.9 percent.

Cleveland is also turning the ball over on 15.9 percent of possessions, a below-average clip of ball security, and that could fuel Indiana's offense, led by Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon, all of whom are averaging more than 20 points per contest.

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with no single player projected to score more than 19 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

