We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana is 38-30 overall and 21-14 at home, while Cleveland is 42-25 overall and 20-12 on the road. The Pacers have won both of the matchups this season between the teams. The Cavs are 34-33 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Pacers are 36-30-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Pacers -7.5

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 225.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Pacers: -272, Cavaliers: +220

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers' and the Brooklyn Nets' matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Pacers turned on the heat in the second half with 62 points. Everything went Indiana's way against the Nets as the Pacers made off with a 121-100 victory. The Pacers relied on the efforts of Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaron Nesmith, who scored 16 points.

Siakam is averaging 20.6 points since being acquired in a trade from Toronto, just edging out Tyrese Haliburton's 20.5 points. Myles Turner anchors the defensive end with 7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, but Indiana ranks 29th in points allowed and 29th in field goal percentage allowed. While the Pacers are six games over .500 against the spread overall this season, they are just 10-12-1 ATS as home favorites.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Cavaliers on Saturday as they fell 117-103 to the Houston Rockets. The Cavs were down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Cavaliers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Caris LeVert, who scored 21 points with seven assists and three steals.

Donovan Mitchell had just 13 points in the defeat, but he will be out for Monday's contest with a nasal fracture. Additionally, Cleveland will be down both Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee). Without three of their top six scorers, the Cavs will have to rely more on role players like Georges Niang, who has stepped up as of late. The forward is averaging 14.8 points over his last five games, after averaging just 8.6 points prior to that on the season.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between +5.5 to +8.5.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games as the road underdog.

The Pacers are 4-7-1 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between -8.5 to -5.5.

