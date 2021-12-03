The Miami Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-15 overall and 6-5 at home, while the Heat are 13-9 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Heat have lost three of their last four games. The Pacers are trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

The Pacers have won four of the last five meetings between the teams. Indiana is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208. Before entering any Heat vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Heat spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers vs. Heat over-under: 208 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers fell 114-111 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Chris Duarte was unable to convert a contested layup before the Hawks sealed their win with a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining. The Pacers missed 23 of 33 3-point attempts. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 27 points.

Domantas Sabonis double-doubled on 22 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday. T.J. McConnell (wrist) and Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) are out for Indiana.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat were routed by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 111-85. Miami was down 87-63 at the end of the third quarter. The top scorer for Miami was Tyler Herro (21 points). The Cavaliers ended a 20-game losing streak in Miami. Duncan Robinson was scoreless, ending a franchise record of 69 consecutive games with a three-pointer.

Jimmy Butler (back) is out for Friday's game. Bam Adebayo (thumb) is out indefinitely.

