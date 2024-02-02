The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an interconference matchup on Friday. Indiana is 27-22 overall and 16-9 at home, while Sacramento is 27-19 overall and 13-11 on the road. The Pacers defeated the Kings, 126-121, in Sacramento on Jan. 18 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Sacramento is a 3-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 248.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Kings picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Kings spread: Kings -3

Pacers vs. Kings over/under: 248.5 points

Pacers vs. Kings money line: Pacers: +123, Kings: -145

SAC: The Kings are 14-9-1 ATS on the road this season

IND: The Pacers are 7-2-1 ATS as a home underdog this season

Pacers vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Kings

The Kings had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 115-106 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis had his 13th triple-double of the season with 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists in the loss to continue his impressive season. Only Nikola Jokic (14) has more triple-doubles than Sabonis this year and the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has 42 double-doubles in 46 games. He leads the NBA in double-doubles and rebounds (13.0 per game). The 27-year-old is also averaging 19.9 points on 61.6% shooting with 8.0 assists this year.

The Kings are third in the NBA in made three-pointers and fifth in assists with De'Aaron Fox as a major reason for success in both of those categories. Fox leads the Kings with three made 3-pointers per game and is second on the team in assists (5.5 assists per game). The Pacers are 19th in 3-point percentage against (37.2%) this season and success beyond the arc could play a key role in determining Friday's winner. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to play on Friday as the Pacers have been careful about his usage after missing 11 games with a hamstring injury in January. Haliburton played 35 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 19 but missed the ensuing five games due to the hamstring issue. He's played two of their last three games, averaging 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists while playing just 22 minutes in each contest.

The 23-year-old points guard has a huge impact on how the Pacers want to attack offensively. Indiana plays at the second-fastest pace in the NBA and that's in large part due to his ability to push the ball down the floor. He'll likely face another minutes restriction on Friday as the Pacers will rely more on the recently acquired Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over eight games in Indiana. Bennedict Mathurin (toe) is a game-time decision after sitting out on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.