We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors. Indiana is 33-25 overall and 19-11 at home, while Toronto is 21-36 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Pacers have won four of the last five meetings, including a 127-125 road victory on Feb. 14. Indiana is 31-25-3 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Toronto is 28-29 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 6 points in the latest Pacers vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 244.5 points.

Pacers vs. Raptors spread: Pacers -6

Pacers vs. Raptors over/under: 244.5 points

Pacers vs. Raptors money line: Pacers: -237, Raptors: +192

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with two straight wins, but they left with three as they blew past the Dallas Mavericks 133-111. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Myles Turner, who had 33 points and eight rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 10 assists.

Indiana leads the NBA in points per game, field goal percentage and assists per game. However, it struggles on the other end of the court, allowing the highest field goal percentage and giving up the third-most points per game. The Pacers are also just 2-8 ATS when playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Aaron Nesmith (shin) is out on Monday.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors proved they can win big on Thursday (they won by 28), but on Friday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Atlanta Hawks 123-121. Among those leading the charge was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 assists.

Barnes is filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis for Toronto on both ends of the court, as he has both a block and a steal in each of his last six games. The Raptors have struggled with their shot all year though, ranking 24th in 3-point percentage and 29th in free throw percentage. The team has covered in three straight games overall, and another ATS win would mark its longest ATS streak of the season.

Key Betting Info

Haliburton will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. This season, he has averaged 21.8 points, 11.7 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pacers are 2-4-1 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -8 to -5.

The Raptors are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +5 to +8.

The Pacers are 16-12-2 against the spread in their last 30 games when at home.

