Pacers vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 18-25 overall and 9-15 at home, while Indiana is 28-16 overall and 11-11 on the road. The Pacers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Monday. The Suns, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. Indiana is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5.

The Suns lost 120-118 to San Antonio on Monday. Guard Devin Booker put forth another strong effort for the losing side as he had 37 points and five assists in addition to seven boards. Booker leads the league with 32.4 points per game in January. The Suns overcame a 20-point third quarter deficit and took the lead with three minutes left, but the Spurs scored nine of the game's final 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz rolled over the Pacers on Monday, 118-88. It was Indiana's largest margin of defeat this season. Domantas Sabonis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court. The Pacers shot just 41.9 percent from the field.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Pacers will enter Wednesday's matchup against the Suns full of confidence. That's because Indiana is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Phoenix and the Pacers have also covered the spread in four of their last five games on the road.

