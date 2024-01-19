The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference matchup on Friday. Portland is 11-29 overall and 6-12 at home, while Indiana is 24-17 overall and 11-9 on the road. Pascal Siakam is expected to make his debut for the Pacers after being acquired from the Raptors earlier in the week.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. Indiana is a 5-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238 points.

The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pacers vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -5

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers over/under: 238 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers money line: Trail Blazers: +168, Pacers: -204

IND: The Pacers are 3-1 against the spread as a road favorite

POR: The Blazers are 5-2 ATS with no rest and are coming off playing last night

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are expected to see their first returns on the trade that brought in Siakam from the Raptors. The Pacers traded Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Raptors for the athletic 6-foot-8 forward. Siakam was averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for Toronto this season. The 29-year-old averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season in making his second All-Star team over his eight-year NBA career.

Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) was listed as questionable before Portland's contest with the Nets on Thursday but didn't play, so if he can return less than two weeks after what looked to be a serious injury at the time, that would provide a huge lift for the Pacers. Indiana defeated the Kings, 126-121, on Thursday behind 25 points from Bennedict Mathurin. T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists, while Jalen Smith added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Be sure to keep an eye on the injury report heading into this matchup. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 105-103 home victory over the Nets on Thursday. Anfernee Simons, who had 20 points, hit the winning basket on a floating jumper with 0.2 seconds left to break the tie at 103. Jerami Grant led Portland with 30 points and eight rebounds, while Duop Reath added 17 points and seven rebounds on 7 of 9 shooting.

Simons leads the Trail Blazers in scoring at 22.9 points per game with Grant adding 21.4 ppg. Portland plays at one of the slowest paces in the NBA (20th in the league), as opposed to the Pacers who like to run and play at the second-fastest pace. The Trail Blazers are 7-7 ATS as a home underdog this season, including 3-0 ATS over their last three home contests as the underdogs. Whichever team controls the pace will have a huge advantage in this matchup. Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) is out for Friday. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?