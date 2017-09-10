Paul Pierce meets with Ray Allen in China, and he is hoping to bury the hatchet
Paul Pierce is ready to end the awkwardness between the Celtics and Ray Allen
Paul Pierce and the Celtics had something truly special. His time with the franchise will be remembered by Celtics fans forever, with the peak of it all being when he teamed up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to win a championship in 2008. Those three, along with Rajon Rondo, had some incredible years together.
However, their relationship fell apart when Allen left for Miami to join LeBron James on the Heat. Ever since, there's been awkwardness between Allen and his former Celtics teammates even, though many of them are retired.
That awkwardness might finally see an end if Pierce has his way. He posted a photo with Allen on his Instagram account as the former teammates met in China.
- paulpierce: Time to get the band back together @trayfour #burythehatchet@tic_pix @rajonrondo no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic
Pierce is the first of those Celtics to reach out publicly. If the Truth is willing to bury the hatchet with Allen then maybe Garnett and Rondo can follow suit. After all, they were all part of something really special and it's a shame that one of the key members of that group has been ostracized. Hopefully Pierce can change that.
-
Curry shows support for Kaepernick
Kaepernick remains unsigned after taking a stand for social justice as an NFL player last...
-
Rozier shrugs off trade rumors
Although one of Boston's most popular players was recently traded, Rozier's confident he'll...
-
Melo reportedly contacting teammates
Melo might not be on the team website, but he's keeping up with Knicks teammates
-
LaVar Ball to be featured in NBA 2K18
Lonzo's boisterous dad is apparently ready to set you straight in a featured role in the popular...
-
Duncan giving to Islands for relief
Duncan, born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, also offered to match donations for storm...
-
Wade wants to play for title contender
Wade is in the final year of his contract with the Bulls
Add a Comment