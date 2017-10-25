Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves game with knee injury; MRI comes back negative
Davis' injury history makes moments like this even more concerning
Update: Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game on Tuesday that the MRI on Davis' knee came back negative, and the team will await further details.
That loud sound you heard Tuesday night was the entire city of New Orleans collectively gasping for air. That's because Pelicans forward Anthony Davis exited the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee injury.
After banging knees with Blazers point guard Damian Lillard in the first quarter, Davis went to the locker room and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.
Davis missed 68 games over the first four seasons of his career because of various injuries, so this is not something Pelicans fans wanted to see. They were treated to almost a full season of AD last year (75 games) and he responded with career-highs in points (28.0) and rebounds (11.8).
