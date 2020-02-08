Pelicans vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 31-21 overall and 18-8 at home, while New Orleans is 21-31 overall and 11-15 on the road. The Pacers have lost four consecutive games. The Pelicans are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. Indiana is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 225 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Pelicans spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Pelicans over-under: 225

Pacers vs. Pelicans money line: Indiana -173, New Orleans 150

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, 115-106. Domantas Sabonis (19 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers. Victor Oladipo scored 15 points, but he has not been cleared yet for back-to-back games yet and will not play Saturday. The Pacers turned the ball over 20 times, leading to 20 Toronto points.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, but still walked away with a 125-119 victory. Zion Williamson had 21 points. He is a game-time decision for Saturday because of an ankle issue.

JJ Redick added 18 points off the bench. Brandon Ingram had 15 points but suffered an ankle sprain and will not play Saturday. The Pelicans had a season-high 38 assists,

Indiana suffered a 120-98 defeat to New Orleans the last time the teams met on December 28.

How to make the Pacers vs. the Pelicans picks

