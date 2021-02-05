The Indiana Pacers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 12-10 overall and 7-6 at home, while New Orleans is 8-12 overall and 3-7 on the road.

Pacers vs. Pelicans spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Pelicans over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

On Wednesday, the Pacers took a 130-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana was down 106-72 at the end of the third quarter. Myles Turner scored three points as he played through a shoulder injury. Aaron Holiday finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Indiana has lost three of its past four games.

After matching a previous career high with 32 points in Tuesday's win over Memphis, Domantas Sabonis set a new career standard with 33 points at Milwaukee. Turner leads the league with 76 blocked shots. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 4, 118-116 in overtime. Malcolm Brogdon made the decisive basket with 1.7 seconds left in overtime.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans made easy work of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in a 123-101 victory. Zion Williamson picked up 28 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. The Pelicans avoided a third straight loss with the win. New Orleans totaled 30 assists while committing just seven turnovers. The Pelicans did not allow the Suns to score any points in transition.

Williamson has 13-plus rebounds in five of his last eight games. New Orleans has lost 15 of its last 21 matchups vs. Indiana. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 31 points in the first meeting this season.

