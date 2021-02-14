The Detroit Pistons will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 7-19 overall and 5-8 at home, while New Orleans is 11-14 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Pelicans are 4-2 in their last six games. Detroit, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games at home.

New Orleans is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Pistons vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Pelicans:

Pistons vs. Pelicans spread: Pistons +4.5

Pistons vs. Pelicans over-under: 220.5 points

Pistons vs. Pelicans money line: Pistons +165, Pelicans -185

Latest Odds: Detroit Pistons +4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Pistons

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pistons beat the Boston Celtics 108-102 this past Friday. Detroit's small forward Saddiq Bey was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and recording a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Bey has scored in double figures in four of his last five games. During that five game stretch, Bey is averaging 15.2 points per game.

The Pistons have covered the spread in four of their last five home games. However, they've struggled to cover the number against the Pelicans, going 1-7 ATS in their last eight meetings at home against New Orleans.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 143-130. The losing side was boosted by power forward Zion Williamson, who finished with 36 points. Williamson has been dominant for the Pelicans this season, averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Pelicans will enter Sunday's matchup full of confidence. That's because New Orleans has dominated this series over the years, winning 13 of its last 16 games against Detroit.

How to make Pistons vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.