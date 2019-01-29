Pelicans vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

A divisional matchup takes place on Tuesday's NBA schedule when the 22-28 New Orleans Pelicans visit the 29-20 Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans are trending downwards following Anthony Davis' recent trade demands and the fact that they've lost three straight games. It's abundantly clear that the focus is no longer on making the playoffs for the second straight season, but figuring out how and when to unload Davis before he becomes a free agent in 2020.

On the other hand, the Rockets are riding the hot hand of James Harden, who has scored at least 30 points in 23 consecutive games. The only player in NBA history who has had more consecutive games scoring at least 30 points is none other than Wilt Chamberlain.

Both teams have split their prior meetings this season, with the Rockets defeating the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 108-104, behind Harden's 41-point performance.

How to watch: Pelicans at Rockets



Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29

Tuesday, Jan. 29 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas



Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Streaming: TNT, fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

TNT, fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: Gametracker

Gametracker Odds: Rockets -11



Odds and analysis

Who covers Pelicans-Rockets? See the projected final score from an advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on NBA picks this season.

Storylines

Pelicans: The Pelicans will try to overcome all of the drama surrounding Davis' recent trade request. New Orleans has dropped five of their past six games as Davis hasn't played since Jan. 18 due to a left index finger injury. Both Julius Randle (right ankle sprain) and Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) missed the Pelicans' most recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Rockets: James Harden continues to dominate the stat lines even after Chris Paul's rejoined the lineup. Paul made his return to the Rockets for the first time since Dec. 20 in Houston's 103-98 comeback victory over Orlando, with Harden scoring 40 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing six assists in the process. Expect Paul to continue to operate on a minutes restriction after he played 25 minutes in the win over the Magic.

Game prediction, pick

The Rockets are playing at home, they're riding the wave of Harden's momentum and the Pelicans are decimated by injuries and Davis' recent trade demand. I'm going with the Rockets, folks. There's a reason why they're double-digit favorites according to the betting odds.

No reason why Harden or Houston should have their momentum slowed down by a depleted Pelicans squad.