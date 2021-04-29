The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 21-41 overall and 9-21 at home, while New Orleans is 27-35 overall and 10-19 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

New Orleans is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans spread: Thunder +9.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over-under: 231.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -440, OKC +360



What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City stunned the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, 119-115. Luguentz Dort (24 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City. The Thunder snapped a 14-game losing streak, their longest since the 2008-09 season. The win prevented them from setting a new franchise record for consecutive losses.

Darius Bazley has scored 20-plus points in four of his past five games. The Thunder are third worst in the league in points per game, at only 105.5 on average. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to miss at least two more weeks with a foot injury.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans fell 114-112 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Zion Williamson had a dunk attempt blocked with 2.2 seconds remaining. Lonzo Ball posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds. The Pelicans are four games behind the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 points on Wednesday. The Pelicans have lost six of their last eight games. Center Steven Adams (toe) has been ruled out of Thursday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Pelicans picks

