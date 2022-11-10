The Portland Trail Blazers (8-3) will try to build on their two-game winning streak when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (6-5) on Thursday night. Portland is playing its fifth straight road game following a win at Charlotte on Wednesday. New Orleans is coming off a solid performance of its own, beating Chicago as a 2-point road favorite.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 224.5 points

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers money line: New Orleans -260, Portland +210

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans might not have the best record coming into this game, but four of its five losses have been by single digits, with three of those setbacks coming in overtime. The Pelicans are also coming off an impressive road win at Chicago on Wednesday night, as Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half. Center Jonas Valanciunas added a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Ingram and Zion Williamson are both averaging 22.7 points per game, while guard CJ McCollum is adding 19.1 points. The Pelicans have won and covered the spread in seven of the last 10 head-to-head games between these teams. Portland is playing the fifth game of a six-game road trip and is on the second leg of a back-to-back, making this a difficult scheduling spot for the Trail Blazers.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland continues to be one of the most undervalued teams in the betting market this season, covering the spread in five of its last six games. The Trail Blazers have raced out to an 8-3 start through their first 11 games, notching wins over Phoenix, Miami and Charlotte during their current road trip. Damian Lillard scored 26 points against the Hornets on Wednesday night and is now averaging 28.6 points per game.

Anfernee Simons, who scored 25 points against Miami earlier this week, is averaging 22.0 points per game, while Jusuf Nurkic is adding 13.0 points and 11.2 rebounds. Nurkic (adductor) and Jerami Grant (ankle) were both sidelined on Wednesday and could return for this game. New Orleans has a star-studded roster that has been overvalued thus far, as the Pelicans have only covered once in their last five contests.

