The Detroit Pistons (14-42) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-41) on Friday night. Detroit is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, getting blown out by Cleveland in a 113-85 final on Wednesday. San Antonio is on a 10-game losing skid following a 112-98 loss to Toronto earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is favored by 4 points in the latest Pistons vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Spurs spread: Pistons -4

Pistons vs. Spurs over/under: 235.5 points

Pistons vs. Spurs money line: Detroit -180, San Antonio +152

Why the Pistons can cover

San Antonio has been the coldest team in the NBA over the last three weeks, losing for the 10th straight time on Wednesday. The Spurs have failed to cover the spread in their last nine losses, and they will be playing without center Jakob Poeltl after he was traded to Toronto at the deadline. Poeltl was one of the team's few bright spots this season, as he was averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

The Spurs committed 16 turnovers in their loss to Toronto on Wednesday, leading to 22 points for the Raptors. They are amid a nine-game road trip right now as well, making this a tough spot to bounce back from their losing skid. Leading scorer Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play, as are Tre Jones (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (back), while second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee) is out.

Why the Spurs can cover

As bad as this season has been for San Antonio, this is one of the few teams in the league that the Spurs will feel comfortable playing against. They already beat Detroit once this season, picking up a 121-109 win at home on Jan. 6. Jones scored 25 points to lead the Spurs to that victory, knocking down 11 of his 18 shot attempts from the floor.

The Pistons are currently riding a three-game losing streak and are coming off a 113-85 blowout loss to Cleveland, even though the Cavaliers were without Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Detroit was outscored 37-17 in the fourth quarter and was held to a season-low in points. The Pistons shot just 37% from the field and were outrebounded 50-32, failing to cover the spread for the 11th time in their last 15 games. Detroit will also be shorthanded tonight with Cade Cunningham (leg) and Marvin Bagley III (hand) out, while Saddiq Bey was just traded away.

