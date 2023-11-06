The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while Golden State is 5-2 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Warriors have dominated this series over the years, winning 14 of the last 20 meetings against the Pistons.

Golden State is favored by 7 points in the latest Pistons vs. Warriors odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Pistons vs. Warriors spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Warriors over/under: 224.5 points

Pistons vs. Warriors money line: Pistons: +217, Warriors: -274

What you need to know about the Warriors

After a string of five wins, the Warriors' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 115-104 to Cleveland. The Warriors found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 13.2% worse than the opposition.

The Warriors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Draymond Green, who recorded 18 points along with eight assists and three steals, and Stephen Curry who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and four assists. For the season, Curry is averaging 30.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a 120-106 setback to the Phoenix Suns.

Cade Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons, finishing with 26 points, six assists and three rebounds. Center Jalen Duren was also effective in the loss against the Suns, recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Duren is knocking down 66.1% of his field goals this season while averaging 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

