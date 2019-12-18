Raptors vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 11-16 overall and 7-7 at home, while Toronto is 18-8 overall and 7-5 on the road. Detroit is hopeful that both Andre Drummond (eye) and Blake Griffin (knee) return to the lineup on Wednesday night and that would give them a huge boost on both ends of the floor. The Pistons are 11-15-1 against the spread this season while the Raptors are 15-11 against the spread, but just 5-7 against the number away from home. Toronto is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Raptors vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Pistons received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 133-119 to Washington. With Drummond and Griffin both out of that game, Detroit had to lean heavily on its front court and did get 22 big points from Derrick Rose off the bench. However, the Wizards shot an impressive 55.7 percent from the floor and hit 18-of-34 attempts from beyond the arc to control the game. Drummond is averaging 17.7 points and 16.6 rebounds per game and Griffin is averaging 16.4 points per game in limited minutes since coming back from surgery on his left knee, so getting them back could be pivotal on both sides of the floor.

Meanwhile, Toronto made easy work of Cleveland on Monday and carried off a 133-113 victory. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was guard Norman Powell, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards. Powell has been a pleasant surprise for the Raptors this season in an expanded role, averaging 14.6 points per game. The Raptors are likely to be without Fred VanVleet on Wednesday due to a knee injury. He's officially listed on the Raptors injury report as doubtful.

