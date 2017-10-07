Report: Jazz's Dante Exum to get MRI on injured shoulder, Quin Snyder says 'it didn't look good'

The Utah Jazz won their preseason game Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, but all anyone in Salt Lake City will care about is the health of their young point guard, Dante Exum.

Utah's game was not televised, but reporters at the game indicated Exum took a tough fall and immediately made his way to the locker room.

Dante Exum just crashed to the floor then sprinted straight the the locker room holding his shoulder. Didn't look good at all. — Spencer Checketts (@1280Spence) October 7, 2017

The Jazz announced shortly after that Exum would not be returning to the game. Afterward, coach Quin Snyder told the press that Exum had been taken to the hospital for an MRI, and added that the injury "didn't look good."

Dante Exum will have imagining done on his shoulder. Quin Snyder said "if you saw his shoulder it didn't look good." — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) October 7, 2017

With neither video to view the play, nor the MRI results, there's no way to tell yet just how bad Exum's injury may be, but it certainly doesn't sound good. Hopefully, it will turn out to be not quite as bad as expected.

Regardless, this is another tough break for the youngster, who previously missed the entire 2015-16 season with a torn ACL. After struggling last season upon his return, this was expected to be an important season for Exum in his development, and another potential long-term injury would deal that progress a devastating blow.