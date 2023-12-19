The NBA is penalizing Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka for their actions at the end of Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brooks was fined $35K for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official and publicly criticizing the officiating," while Udoka was fined $25K for his language toward an official, the league announced on Tuesday.

Brooks was assessed a technical foul for flopping when chasing a loose ball out of bounds in the final minute of Sunday's contest. He proceeded to argue that Bucks forward Khris Middleton should've been issued a foul on the play after a free throw was awarded to Milwaukee and received a second technical foul for the language he used with official Suyash Meta. Udoka was also upset with the call and argued his case before being ejected shortly afterward.

Brooks has tallied a league-high nine technical fouls in 2023-24 so far. He was second to only the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green last season. Udoka has now been ejected twice this season.

The Rockets are riding a two-game losing streak and will play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 20.