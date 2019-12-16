Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Rockets and Spurs. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 17-9 overall and 9-4 at home, while San Antonio is 10-15 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Rockets have won four of their past six games. The Spurs have won three of their past four games, and all have gone to overtime, which is an NBA record. Houston is favored by 10 points in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Spurs vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Rockets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Houston took a 115-107 loss against Detroit on Saturday. Danuel House Jr. struggled for the Rockets; he played for 33 minutes but picked up just nine points. James Harden scored 39 points. He was coming off two consecutive 50-point performances.
The Rockets were without Russell Westbrook, who was rested, and Tyson Chandler, who has missed five consecutive games with flu-like symptoms.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. in a 121-119 win over Phoenix. Patty Mills (26 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio. He hit the decisive basket for the Spurs with 17 seconds left.
So who wins Rockets vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Mavericks odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
-
Harden, Rockets facing end of an era
You could argue their realistic championship hopes sailed out of town the day they sent Chris...
-
Pelicans in shambles with Zion still out
New Orleans is on the worst losing streak in franchise history, and it is a team to watch at...
-
Report: Griffin questionable after MRI
Griffin is having issues with the same knee he had arthroscopic surgery on during the offseason
-
Winners and Losers: Bertans on fire
Bertans can't miss from 3, Kawhi and P.G. win big games while the Timberwolves can't win any...
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 16 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans