Rockets vs. Spurs odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 17-9 overall and 9-4 at home, while San Antonio is 10-15 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Rockets have won four of their past six games. The Spurs have won three of their past four games, and all have gone to overtime, which is an NBA record. Houston is favored by 10 points in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 233.

Houston took a 115-107 loss against Detroit on Saturday. Danuel House Jr. struggled for the Rockets; he played for 33 minutes but picked up just nine points. James Harden scored 39 points. He was coming off two consecutive 50-point performances.

The Rockets were without Russell Westbrook, who was rested, and Tyson Chandler, who has missed five consecutive games with flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. in a 121-119 win over Phoenix. Patty Mills (26 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio. He hit the decisive basket for the Spurs with 17 seconds left.

