The conference finals are underway in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are both just two wins away from the NBA Finals. The Celtics, up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers, have the chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Saturday night in Indiana, where the Pacers have yet to lose in these playoffs. Boston, the No. 1 seed in the East, escaped with an overtime win in Game 1 before running away from the Pacers in Game 2 earlier this week.

The Mavericks have the much more surprising 2-0 series lead in the conference finals. The Mavs are up 2-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Luka Doncic's clutch 3-pointer lifted Dallas to a one-point win on Friday night. The Mavericks won both games of the series so far in Minneapolis and now head back to Dallas with the chance to end the series at home. Game 3 of the Western Conference finals is set for Sunday.

Regardless of which of the four remaining teams wins the 2024 title, the NBA will have its sixth different champion in six years -- something that has not happened since 1975-1980.

The postseason field started with 20 teams, and now we're down to four. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round. The Cavs, Thunder, Knicks and Nuggets were sent home in the second round.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Saturday's playoff schedule:

Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo -- Boston leads 2-0

Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 29

Game 5*: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thursday, May 30

Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 31

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, June 1

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, June 2

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Monday, June 3

Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, June 6

NBA Finals Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 9

NBA Finals Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, June 12

NBA Finals Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Friday, June 14

NBA Finals Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Monday, June 17

NBA Finals Game 5*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Thursday, June 20

NBA Finals Game 6*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 23

NBA Finals Game 7*: 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

Conference finals scores

Celtics vs. Pacers

Game 1: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)

Game 2: Celtics 126, Pacers 110

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Mavericks 109, Timberwolves 108

Second-round scores

Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103

Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109

(Indiana wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

Game 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116

(Dallas wins series 4-2)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

Game 7: Timberwolves 98, Nuggets 90

(Minnesota wins series 4-3)

First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)