Two French NBA stars went head-to-head on the court when the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Friday night. After the game, Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was gushing about his fellow countryman and Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama came out on the losing end, but he still managed to put up 29 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. It was another impressive outing for the 19-year-old, and Gobert said he has already seen a lot of growth out of Wembanyama in the handful of months since the draft.

"His approach," Gobert said when asked what he has noticed about Wembanyama so far. "His dedication. The work that he put in the last three months since the draft. It's paying off, and I saw a big difference from between Summer League and preseason. You could tell that he was in the gym, and not just in the gym, but he was doing the right thing. It's hard to imagine where he'll be after a couple years if he keeps doing what he's doing. I can't even imagine how he's going to evolve."

Gobert, who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, said the NBA may not see another player like Wembanyama for a very long time.

"All those things that I said," Gobert said. "The way he works, his mindset, the way he studies the game. You add that to, obviously, the unique physical tools that he has, and it's a unique player. I don't think we're gonna see something like that for while."

It's easy to see why Wembanyama is garnering positive reviews from players like Gobert. The Spurs rookie is off to a hot start and has already put his name next to Hall of Famer David Robinson in the franchise record books.