Russell Westbrook on comment by Thunder announcer: 'What he said wasn't OK ... we just have to move on'

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder want to move on from the controversy surrounding the team's play-by-play announcer. During the team's final regular-season game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Brian Davis said that Westbrook was "out of his cotton-picking mind" after an assist by Westbrook in the second quarter.

Davis was suspended for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, and released a statement apologizing for the comment. Now, Westbrook, as well as teammate Paul George, have responded to the comment.

"What he said isn't OK," Westbrook said when speaking to media on Saturday afternoon. The All-Star point guard acknowledged that Davis came in to talk about his comment, but said the team has to move on. Via The Oklahoman:

"Brian has been here for a while. What he said wasn't OK," Westbrook said Saturday at Thunder practice. "We all understand that. "But he definitely came in and talk[ed] to us. The team has made the decision to do what they need to do. We just have to move on from it."

George echoed Westbrook's comments, saying the team has to move on because they have a bigger thing to focus on -- the playoffs.

"He just addressed the situation. That was it," George said. "That's not where our focus is right now. It happened. He owned up. He took it head on. That's for the front office and him to discuss. They did, so we move on. We move on. We got something bigger to focus on and be worried about. So again, it happened, but we'll move on."

The Thunder will start their series with the Jazz on Sunday evening. Game 1 will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast by TNT. For more info on this series, including how to watch every game, go here.