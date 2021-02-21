The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 15-15 overall and 6-6 at home, while the Sixers are 20-10 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Raptors are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven meetings against Toronto.

Philadelphia is favored by three-points in the latest Raptors vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Sixers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Sixers:

Raptors vs. Sixers spread: Raptors +3

Raptors vs. Sixers over-under: 223 points

Latest Odds: Toronto Raptors +3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Raptors

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81 this past Friday. Toronto's shooting guard Norman Powell was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points and six rebounds. For the season, Powell is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, averaging 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. In Toronto's 100-93 setback against Philadelphia earlier this season, Siakam finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Raptors enter Sunday's showdown having covered the spread in five of their last seven games.

What you need to know about the Sixers

A well-balanced attack led the Sixers over the Chicago Bulls every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. Philadelphia came out on top against Chicago by a score of 112-105. Center Joel Embiid took over for Philadelphia, finishing with 50 points and five dimes along with 17 boards and four blocks. Embiid is having a sensational season for Philadelphia, averaging 30.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Philadelphia has won 11 of its last 16 games overall, but the 76ers have struggled to cover the spread. In fact, Philadelphia is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games.

How to make Raptors vs. Sixers picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Raptors spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 83-48 roll.