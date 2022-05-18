The Dallas Mavericks have pulled a lot of European fans over the years, and now with Luka Doncic as their star player, the excitement is increasing as Dallas continues to move on in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Now that the Western Conference finals series against the Golden State Warriors is starting, one company is doing its part to grow the fan club.

A1 Slovenija, one of the largest wireless service providers in Slovenia -- , is offering their clients free access to NBA League Pass for the rest of the Mavericks' playoffs run.

"Let's cheer for Luka in all the matches of the conference finals!" read the social media post.

Players like Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are international superstars who have played a key role in the growth of NBA viewership in recent years. Last year, the league said Europe saw a 15% increase in NBA League Pass subscriptions.

Doncic is one of the top remaining players to watch in the playoffs, as well as one of the best overall in the league. The 23-year-old averaged 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the first two rounds. This includes a solid 35-point performance during Sunday's Game 7 blowout win against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic certainly knows how to perform in the postseason and is well on his way to tie or even pass Michael Jordan in most playoff points per game in NBA history.

The Mavericks vs Warriors conference finals series starts May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.