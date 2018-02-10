Spurs vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Spurs take on the Warriors in a potential Western Conference final preview

How to watch Spurs vs. Warriors

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Warriors and Thunder are meeting up in a potential Western Conference final preview. These two met up in last season's conference finals and an injury Kawhi Leonard derailed what could have been a fun series. Unfortunately, Leonard will once again be out with an injury in this meeting as well.

The Spurs haven't looked quite like the Spurs this season. They're still a good team, but they don't feel like the usual contenders theyv'e been in the past. LaMarcus Aldridge has carried a big load for them, but injuries to key players have plagued San Antonio all season.

Golden State, on the other hand, has been battling boredom. Coach Steve Kerr recently mentioned how the Warriors are limping to the All-Star break and it's shown through in a couple bad losses. However, in a national TV game against a legitimate opponent in San Antonio? Golden State might be willing to wake up for that one.

