Stephen Curry has CT scan on broken left hand; Warriors awaiting word on whether star guard will need surgery
There is still no timetable for Curry's recovery and potential return to the court this season
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that Stephen Curry has undergone a CT scan on his broken left hand, which he suffered in a loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night, and that a specialist will evaluate the results to determine whether the injury will require surgery and how long Curry might be out. We will have an update on the results of that evaluation as soon as it becomes available.
Curry was injured after driving to the rim and colliding with Phoenix big man Aron Baynes, who was trying to draw a charge in the third quarter. The Warriors All-Star landed awkwardly on his hand in the paint following the collision.
The Warriors fell to 1-3 on the season as they continue to look like one of the worst teams in the league in the aftermath of losing Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala this offseason while Klay Thompson rehabilitates his torn ACL. Forward Draymond Green took a hard hit to his lower back earlier in the Suns game and came off grimacing, picking up a technical foul on his way out as he let the refs know his frustration at not getting a foul call.
And now Curry is out for an extended period of time. Curry had nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three and four turnovers in 25 minutes before leaving the game. He also had eight turnovers in the season-opening loss against the Clippers and entered the game shooting 24 percent on 3-pointers for the year.
The Warriors likely will turn to newcomer in 2019 All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell to lead the offense. However, the rocky start and bad luck is just another big blow to this team, which entered the season with an expected win total of 47.5, according to FanDuel.
