Stephen Curry has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, and while he appears to be progressing in the right direction, it is not fully clear when the Golden State Warriors star will be able to take the floor. The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, and as of now, Curry's status is uncertain, the Warriors revealed in a statement Tuesday.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed the team's last 12 regular season games after suffering a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, continues to make good progress in his recovery process," the Warriors said. "He gradually started various individual on-court activities last week (shooting, running) and may return to full team practices at some point this week. His eventual return to game action—and the possibility of playing this weekend—is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress."

Neither the Warriors nor the Nuggets are expected to start this series at full strength, but while Golden State will likely get there eventually, Denver's injuries are probably going to persist. For now, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are considered unlikely to return to the floor for the postseason. While Curry may not play in Game 1, he is expected to return relatively early in the postseason.

When he does, amazingly, he will play some of his first minutes of the season with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The Warriors opened the season shorthanded as Thompson recovered from a torn Achilles tendon. By the time Thompson was ready to return, Green had suffered an injury of his own. Green returned for Golden State's March 14 bout with the Wizards, but only two days later, Curry got hurt against the Celtics.

If any team could feel comfortable getting healthy in the middle of the playoffs, though, it would be the Warriors. Curry, Thompson and Green are the longest-tenured star trio in basketball. They know how to play together. It will be like riding a bicycle once Curry is ready. We just don't quite know when that will be yet.