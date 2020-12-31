The Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 2-1 overall and 0-1 at home, while Phoenix is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season and are tied 93-93 in all-time matchups.

Utah is favored by four points in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Suns vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Jazz -4

Jazz vs. Suns over-under: 220 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Phoenix +145 Utah 165

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah edged the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, 110-109. Donovan Mitchell (20 points) hit a decisive layup with seven seconds remaining in the game. Mike Conley almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Mike Conley added 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Jazz snapped a 17-game road losing streak to the Thunder that dated back to 2010.

Rudy Gobert (12 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his 250th double-double for the Jazz, and now ranks third in franchise history in that department. Mitchell has made 548 3-point field goals in his career. He is third all-time in 3-pointers made in the first three seasons of a career. Joe Ingles has played in 376 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. Derrick Favors (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix routed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-86 on Tuesday. The Suns led 66-44 at the half after going on a 27-10 run to close the second quarter. Jae Crowder shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Phoenix led by 40 points during the win, the first time since 2009-10 that the team held a lead of that size. The Suns are now looking to move to 4-1 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Suns enter Thursday's game with only 98.5 points allowed per game on average, which is best in the league so far this season. Phoenix ranks second in the NBA in Defensive Rating, allowing just 99.0 points per 100 possessions. In his first four games with Phoenix, Chris Paul has 38 assists, the most by any Suns player in his first four games with the team. Phoenix has lost seven straight matchups on New Year's Eve. Jalen Smith (ankle) and Abdel Nader (concussion) are out for Thursday's game.

How to make Suns vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Jazz spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 62-36 roll.