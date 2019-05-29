The NBA spoke to the Raptors about Drake's sideline antics during the Eastern Conference finals, per report

Every NBA team has celebrity fans and stars who show up to games, especially in the playoffs, but few are more noticeable than Drake. The Canadian rapper has become a fixture at Toronto Raptors games, sitting courtside and cheering on his squad with tremendous enthusiasm.

He may be famous, but he's a fan at heart, and at times he's gotten a little bit too excited. It's not bad, but it can be a bit much at times. There's the trash talk with opposing players, and exaggerated celebrations, but he also went over and gave Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, which even drew some heat from other coaches.

It turned out the league had been keeping a close eye on his antics. According to a report from Michele Steele, the league spoke to the Raptors about Drake during the East Fnals. Via ESPN:

The NBA spoke to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Drake's activity and presence on the sideline, a league spokesman told ESPN. NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a memo earlier this year reminding the league's franchises to state and enforce their fan conduct policies.

With the Finals arriving in Toronto for the first time ever, there's no doubt Drake will be in attendance and bringing all sorts of energy for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

It will be fun, but hopefully it doesn't get out of hand like it did last season in the second round, when he got into it with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins.