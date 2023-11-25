Six NBA games are set to tip off on Saturday to follow up Friday's In-Season tournament action. The slate will begin with an Oklahoma City Thunder-Philadelphia 76ers matchup and end with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Los Angeles Clippers. Looking for a sports betting edge ahead of tip-off? We've got you covered with three worthwhile plus-money options.

Chet Holmgren O4.5 first-quarter points (+100)

Holmgren will take on Joel Embiid for the first time on Saturday and I think that this point total is very attainable for the promising OKC big man. He's averaging 5.4 points per game in the first quarter and gave Nikola Jokic eight points in the opening quarter despite giving up a ton of weight and strength in the matchup. He held his own against one MVP center and has the ability to do so again. Holmgren's scored at least five four-quarter points five times through his first eight home games.

Ivica Zubac O.5 assists (+102)

Zubac notched just one assist in his first five games this year but James Harden's arrival has helped open up the floor for the Clippers. The big man has tallied an assist per game since Harden made his debut with the Clippers and recorded a dime in his first meeting with the Dallas Mavericks this season. The Mavs are one of the league's worst defenses and only four teams are giving up more assists per game to opposing teams. This is well worth wagering a unit on.

LeBron James O41.5 points, rebounds, and assists (+108)

James will play his fifth road game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and bettors should expect him to keep up his dominance against the team that drafted him. He's averaged 34.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over his previous four outings at Rocket Mortgage Field House. James averaged 37.5 minutes and 23.0 shot attempts in those contests. He'll likely try to keep up his pattern of putting on a show there.