The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. New Orleans is 44-27 overall and 20-13 at home, while Oklahoma City is 49-21 overall and 21-14 on the road. The Pelicans and Thunder have split their first two meetings of the year. Most recently, the Thunder defeated the Pelicans, 107-83, in New Orleans on Jan. 26.

Pelicans vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -1

Pelicans vs. Thunder over/under: 223 points

Pelicans vs. Thunder money line: Pelicans: -104, Thunder: -115

OKC: The Thunder are 25-18 ATS with one day of rest

NO: The Pelicans are 8-3 ATS over their last 11 games

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 118-93 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a rare poor performance with 12 points and four turnovers over 30 minutes. He took only 12 shots from the field and was largely a non-factor. Expect that to change Tuesday though as the 25-year-old guard is third in the league in scoring at 30.5 points per game. Despite the loss, Oklahoma City is 7-2 over its last nine games, and the Thunder have the second-best ATS record (40-29-1) in the league.

The Thunder are fourth in the NBA in scoring (120.3 ppg), and they've scored at least 118 points in four of their last five games. Oklahoma City has the second-best scoring margin (+7.4 ppg) in its rise toward the top of the West. The Thunder are one game behind the Nuggets for the best record in the conference after finishing 10th or lower in each of the last three seasons. Jalen Williams is adding 19.2 ppg, scoring at least 18 points in five straight games, and Josh Giddey had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as a bright spot against the Bucks. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans have been playing some of their best basketball of the season over March, soaring to the top of the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 9-2 over 11 games in March and has a two-game lead over the Mavericks to lead the division. The Pelicans are fourth in the Western Conference and coming off a 114-101 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. Zion Williamson was nearly perfect, making 13 of 14 shots for 36 points with seven rebounds and six assists on Sunday.

Williamson is averaging 26 points over his last eight contests, shooting at least 60% from the field in six of those contests. The Pelicans have also had a significant turnaround this season, currently No. 4 in the West after not finishing better than eighth in the West since the 2017-18 season. The 3-point line has been kind to New Orleans as it ranks sixth in 3-point percentage (38%) while having the best 3-point defense, holding opponents to a league-low 34.4%. The Pelicans also have the fourth-best ATS record (40-30-1). Brandon Ingram (knee) remains out. See which team to pick here.

