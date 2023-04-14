The Oklahoma City Thunder go on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament as they fight to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference NBA playoff bracket. The Thunder traveled and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Wednesday night, advancing to this game. Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 108-102 in an overtime bout on Tuesday. The winner will play the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Rudy Gobert (back) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are questionable for Minnesota, while Jaden McDaniels (hand) is out.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds. The over/under for total points is set at 228.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Minnesota -5.5

Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under: 228.5 points

Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -220, Oklahoma City +180

OKC: Thunder are 5-2-2 ATS in their last nine Friday games

MIN: Under is 6-2 in Timberwolves' last eight overall

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is am elite scorer. Gilgeous-Alexander knows how to break down the defense with ease and uses his length to his advantage. The Kentucky product is constantly in passing lanes and generates turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander was fourth in the league in points (31.4) with 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. In the win over New Orleans on Wednesday, he finished with 32 points, five boards, and three assists.

Guard Josh Giddey has outstanding court vision and utilizes his speed to get past defenders. The 20-year-old runs at a calming pace and owns a smooth perimeter jumper. Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. In his last outing, he amassed 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Towns is a two-way force in the frontcourt. Towns has a knack for pulling down boards and swatting away shots in the lane. The three-time All-Star also owns a reliable jump shot. He averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the regular season. In Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Towns finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic, downhill scoring threat. Edwards can soar above the rim and plays with relentless energy. The Georgia product is able to get a bucket from all three levels. He leads the team in scoring (24.6) and steals (1.6) with 5.8 rebounds per contest. On April 9 versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Edwards had 26 points, 13 boards and four steals.

