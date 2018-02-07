Timberwolves vs. Cavs: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Cavs will try to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to the Magic
How to watch Timberwolves at Cavaliers
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The Cleveland Cavaliers hit another new low in their drama-filled season on Tuesday night, when they were outscored 65-31 in the second half to blow a 21-point lead to the lowly Orlando Magic. After the loss, their second straight defeat, the Cavs are now tied for third in the East with the Washington Wizards, and are just four games up on the ninth-place Detroit Pistons.
And unfortunately for them, things aren't going to get any easier Wednesday night with the Minnesota Timberwolves coming to town. Last time these two teams met on national TV back on Jan. 8, it didn't go so well for the Cavs as the Wolves handed them a 28-point defeat.
Now, they'll be looking to do it again. The Wolves have been just OK lately, though they have won their last two games, and should be well rested, having not played since Saturday.
-
NBA Star Index: Detroit's dynamic duo
Detroit is benefiting from its new dynamic duo while Giannis has the red-hot Bucks balling
-
Thunder have to make deadline deal
Despite a blowout win over the defending champs, it's clear the time is now for OKC to make...
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Lachlan Penfold
Jonah Keri gets into a scrum with Lachlan Penfold (director of performance for the Melbourne...
-
Report: Clips look to re-sign Sweet Lou
Sweet Lou and the Clippers are reportedly close on a contract extension to keep the guard in...
-
Cavs' Wade: 'Nobody's coming to save us'
With Tyronn Lue leaving early, the Cavs blew a 21-point lead and found a new rock bottom
-
Westbrook benefits from awful foul call
Westbrook slipped while driving to the basket, and Durant was whistled for the foul