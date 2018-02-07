Timberwolves vs. Cavs: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Timberwolves at Cavaliers



Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit another new low in their drama-filled season on Tuesday night, when they were outscored 65-31 in the second half to blow a 21-point lead to the lowly Orlando Magic. After the loss, their second straight defeat, the Cavs are now tied for third in the East with the Washington Wizards, and are just four games up on the ninth-place Detroit Pistons.

And unfortunately for them, things aren't going to get any easier Wednesday night with the Minnesota Timberwolves coming to town. Last time these two teams met on national TV back on Jan. 8, it didn't go so well for the Cavs as the Wolves handed them a 28-point defeat.

Now, they'll be looking to do it again. The Wolves have been just OK lately, though they have won their last two games, and should be well rested, having not played since Saturday.