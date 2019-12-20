Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap Friday between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 18-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while Minnesota is 10-16 overall and 7-6 on the road. Minnesota is 0-8 against the spread in its last eight games, but the Timberwolves are 5-1 against the spread in their last six meetings against the Nuggets in Denver. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against Western Conference opponents. Denver is favored by 10-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 216. Before you make any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Denver is coming off an impressive 113-104 victory over the Magic. Guard Jamal Murray led the way with 33 points, while Nikola Jokic scored 18 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. For the season, Jokic is averaging 17.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists, while Murray is adding 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists on average.

Minnesota came up short against New Orleans on Wednesday, falling 107-99. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 27 points. Robert Covington came off the bench for 15 points and Gorgui Dieng added 13 points. The Timberwolves limp into Friday's matchup having lost eight consecutive games.

Denver allows an NBA-low 101.8 points per game. Minnesota, meanwhile, allows the fourth-most points in the league, giving up 117.7 per game.

