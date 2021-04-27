The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 15-46 overall and 7-23 at home, while the Timberwolves are 18-44 overall and 7-25 on the road. The Rockets have the worst record in the league, and the Timberwolves have the second worst record in the NBA.

Minnesota is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Timberwolves spread: Rockets +1.5

Rockets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 234 points

Rockets vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -125, Houston +105



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota maintained its unusual spell over the Western Conference leading Utah Jazz with a win on Monday, 105-104, taking the third game of the season series. It was the first time in NBA history a team with a winning percentage below .300 swept at least three games from a team with a winning percentage of at least .700. D'Angelo Russell shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 assists and hit the game-winning lineup. He became the third Wolves player with a 20-point, 10-assist game off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns also double-doubled on 21 points and 11 rebounds on Monday. Minnesota has won three of its past four games. The Timberwolves came back from a 16-point deficit at the end of the first quarter in the win over Utah.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, 129-116 on the road. The Rockets have lost four straight games and nine of 10. The Rockets split a pair of games with the Timberwolves last month. Christian Wood missed the loss to Denver with an ankle injury but he is expected to play on Tuesday.

John Wall (hamstring) will not play again this season. Eric Gordon (groin) and D.J. Augustin (ankle) are out indefinitely. Sterling Brown (knee) is out for Tuesday's game.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it has also generated a pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.