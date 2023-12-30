San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is dealing with an ankle injury and will be monitored carefully during his recovery process. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich detailed the specifics of the team's medical staff's plan for Wembanyama on Friday.

"He's got a minutes restriction and he can't play back-to-backs for a couple of weeks until they take another picture and check out his foot again," Popovich told reporters.

Wembanyama suffered the injury when he landed on the foot of a Dallas Mavericks ball boy on Dec. 23 and had already been battling ankle soreness before that incident. He played in San Antonio's next two games before the team medical staff mandated that he sit on Friday despite his desire to play.

"When we sat him in Dallas, he wasn't happy, but I'm glad he wasn't happy," Popovich said. "He's a competitor. All these guys at this level, they didn't get here by being noncompetitive. So, he'd rather be playing. It frustrates him more than anything."

Wenmbanyama acknowledges that his long-term health is the priority though and he trusts that the staff is doing what's best for his career.

"We communicate a lot with the medical staff and I've made it clear that I want them to sit me out," Wembanyama said. "I'm going to trust them if they want me to sit out, but only if I really need to. If they force me pretty much. If it was up to me, I'd play every game. But I respect my role. They're professionals. I'm a professional. I try to do my job the best I can."

The Spurs have three back-to-backs on their schedule over the next month. They'll host the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 before visiting Charlotte and the Washington Wizards on Jan. 19 and Jan 20. San Antonio will then wrap up the first month of 2024 with home games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.