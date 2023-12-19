After a slow start post-James Harden trade, the Los Angeles Clippers are on a roll right now. With a 151-127 victory over the Pacers on Monday, the Clippers extended their winning streak to an NBA-best eight games. And it was none other than Harden at the forefront of the victory.

Harden dropped 35 points on the night, including a career-high 21 in the fourth quarter alone. Even more impressive is the fact that those 21 fourth-quarter points came in over a four-minute stretch, during which Harden hit four 3-pointers -- each increasingly difficult.

All told, Harden finished 12-of-16, including 8-of-11 from 3-point land. The Harden that emerged in the fourth quarter was very clearly the Harden that the Clippers envisioned having when they traded away a massive package to the 76ers for the former league MVP. After a disastrous post-trade start, the Clippers are rolling with Harden at the helm. It's clear they figuring out their flow -- with Harden controlling the offense without compromising George or Leonard.

"It was very entertaining," Kawhi Leonard said of Harden's monstrous night. "It was like I paid for some seats tonight. And I'm happy to be on this side of him being hot. Seen it a lot being on the opposing team, but tonight, it was amazing to watch."

Paul George, meanwhile, thought his teammate was turning back the clock. "That's vintage. That's vintage James right there," George remarked. "I remember the days of having to match up against that. Once he gets going, he's the best at creating space and creating off the dribble. Watching it on his side now, it's fun to watch."

But Harden wasn't L.A.'s only contributor on the night. Leonard chipped in 28 points and George added in another 27. Speaking of Leonard, during this win streak he's been nothing short of a superstar. With averages of 29.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists on 62.3% shooting, it's no wonder why the Clippers are where they are.

As it stands, Harden is shooting 49% from 3 during this win streak and 44% over his first 21 games with the Clippers, and the playmaking is cranking up as he plays more and more with the ball in his hands. Over the last three games, Harden has registered 36 assists, and he's averaging 9.5 during the win streak.

"That's why we brought him here, to score the basketball and make plays for other guys, make it easier for Kawhi and PG [George]," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said of Harden. Some nights he takes five shots, some nights he takes 15, 16 shots. And all he cares about is the win."

And win the Clippers have. Five of their last six victories have come in double-digit fashion, including a 144-122 trouncing of the Knicks and a 119-99 besting of the Kings -- one of the league's more lethal offenses. The eight-game streak is the franchise's longest since a 10-game streak in 2015-16 -- the days of "Lob City." The 151 points put up on Monday are the fourth-most points scored in franchise history, and the most points scored by any team this season.

While all the adulation is great, the Clippers are still focused on the ultimate prize. "It's good, but I don't think it means anything until we get to the end of the season," Leonard said. "We're trying to be the last team standing. But it's good to be on this streak."