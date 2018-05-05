Warriors' Draymond Green denies starting beef with Rajon Rondo: 'I ain't trying to bait nobody'

Draymond Green's physical style of play has earned him a bit of a reputation as an on-court instigator over the years. But after Friday night's Game 3 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, he denied any beef that might be developing between he and Rajon Rondo despite evidence to the contrary.

"I haven't been getting into it with Rondo," the Warriors All-Star said after the loss. "You've seen me get into it with people before. When have I gotten in into Rondo this series? Maybe once. I wouldn't even say getting into it, though."

Green and Rondo exchanged some heated words in Game 2 chest-to-chest earlier this week and things boiled over into Friday's contest, when Rondo responded to Green knocking the ball away as he attempted a pass to the official by pushing him in the chest. Officials had to break up the testy exchange.

In the aftermath of it all, though, Green and Rondo pointed the finger at one another by saying the other was to blame for their continuous on-court encounters.

"When have I went up to [Rondo] and tried to bait him? Y'all hate the storyline that somebody is trying to bait me," Green said. "At some point, somebody has to tell the truth. It ain't Draymond this time. I've baited a lot of guys. I've tried to bait a lot of guys. Succeeded quite a bit, sometimes failed. I ain't trying to bait nobody ... Draymond not trying to bait nobody. I'm chilling. Playing basketball."

Rondo pointed the finger bait at Green.

"That's his game," Rondo said of Green. "I don't try to bait him into anything. He talks a lot of shhhh. It's just part of it. We're competing. I don't think there's nothing more than we're battling on the court. He's a great competitor and I love competing against him. I just try to match his intensity."

It's clear no one will be taking responsibility for this developing beef, but the bonus for both teams and fans is that neither player has been handed a technical foul because of it. That means so long as this series goes, whether it's five, six or seven games, the NBA's most random beef will continue to unfold.

Get your popcorn ready.