Warriors injury updates: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Rockets
Curry and Thompson each rolled their ankle during the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Clippers
The Golden State Warriors finally put away the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Back in L.A. for Game 6, Kevin Durant dropped 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 129-110 victory that sent them on to the second round, where they'll face the Houston Rockets in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, all that extra work they needed to do against the Clippers has taken its toll. Early in the series they lost DeMarcus Cousins to a quad injury that's expected to keep him out for the rest of the postseason. Then, in Game 6, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rolled their ankle.
On Saturday, both were listed as questionable, but both were ultimately cleared for Game 1, per the Warriors.
Curry hurt his ankle when he took an awkward step while trying to guard Landry Shamet.
Thompson, meanwhile, rolled his ankle after stepping on JaMychal Green's foot during a drive to the basket for an and-one.
According to a report from The Athletic, Thompson's ankle, in particular, was "pretty bad," but he obviously felt good enough to play in the series opener.
While both Curry and Thompson will be in action, the question becomes how badly they are hampered by their respective ankle injuries.
