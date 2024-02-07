On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the second time in eight days. The Warriors won the first matchup in San Francisco, with the Sixers looking for revenge at home in Philadelphia. Golden State is 22-25 overall and 9-12 on the road, with Philadelphia entering at 30-19 despite six losses in the last seven games. Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) are out for the 76ers. Draymond Green (knee) is listed as questionable for the Warriors, with Chris Paul (hand) and Gary Payton II (hamstring) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Golden State as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236.5 in the latest Warriors vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors vs. 76ers over/under: 236.5 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: Warriors -138, 76ers +116

Golden State: The Warriors are 13-8 against the spread in road games

Philadelphia: The 76ers are 16-9 against the spread in home games

Warriors vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State fared well in the first matchup against Philadelphia, emerging victorious on Jan. 30. The Warriors shot 55.7% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in that win, generating 32 assists in the process. On defense, Golden State also forced 16 turnovers and allowed only 11 assists. The Warriors also have a dynamic force in Stephen Curry, who generated 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in that head-to-head victory. Curry leads the NBA in 3-pointers (213) and free throw percentage (93.2%) this season, and he is averaging 28.1 points per game.

In the last six outings, Curry is averaging 37.5 points per game on 45.1% 3-point shooting, and he is the engine of an offense scoring more than 1.17 points per possession this season. The Warriors are also in the top six of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.8%) and second-chance points (15.9 per game), and Golden State is averaging more than 28 assists per contest as a team. On defense, the Warriors' strength is closing possessions, with a 72% defensive rebound rate and only 13.3 second-chance points allowed per game. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has a top-10 defense this season, including top-five marks in 3-point defense and steals. The 76ers can rely on stout production on that side of the floor, and Philadelphia is elite on offense. Led by All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are scoring 1.19 points per possession to rank in the top six of the league. Philadelphia is the NBA's best team at the free throw line, ranking in the top two in both free throw attempts (27.2 per game) and free throw percentage (83.2%). The 76ers also lead the league in turnover prevention, committing a giveaway on only 11.9% of offensive possessions, and Philadelphia wins on the margins.

That includes top-10 rankings in second-chance points (15.1 per game), fast break points (16.3 per game), and points in the paint (52.2 per game), and the Warriors struggle to create havoc on the defensive side. Golden State is near the bottom of the NBA in turnovers created (12.5 per game), steals (6.6 per game), and blocked shots (4.0 per game) this season. Maxey is also enjoying tremendous success in his first All-Star season, averaging 25.9 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 38% from beyond the 3-point arc. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the total, projecting 230 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.