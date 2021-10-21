As is often the case, the NBA is showcasing some of its top teams on Thursday evening. The league's opening week continues with three marquee matchups on Thursday, and the nightcap features the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors battling at Chase Center. The matchup is the season opener for the Clippers after an impressive 2020-21 campaign. The Warriors opened with a win on Tuesday, toppling the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as a 3.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -3.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over-under: 227.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -160, Clippers +140

LAC: The Clippers are 24-20-1 against the spread in the last 45 road games

GSW: The Warriors are 23-14 against the spread in the last 37 home games



Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers were dominant offensively a season ago, finishing No. 3 in the NBA in offensive efficiency while scoring 116.7 points per 100 possessions. L.A. led the NBA in both 3-point accuracy (41.1 percent) and free-throw accuracy (83.9 percent), with a top-five mark in field-goal percentage (48.2 percent). The Clippers also protect the ball well, committing only 13.2 turnovers per game last season, and that is key against a havoc-creating team like Golden State.

The Clippers finished in the top-eight of the NBA defensively last season, giving up fewer than 1.11 points per possession, and the Clippers fell in the top six in 3-point shooting allowed (35.6 percent), assists allowed (22.9 per game), defensive rebound rate (75.4 percent) and second-chance points allowed (11.8 per game). L.A. also proved in the playoffs that the team could operate without Kawhi Leonard (ACL), and the Clippers should be comfortable with their current rotation.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has the best player on the floor in Stephen Curry. Despite an uneven shooting night in Tuesday's season opener, Curry produced a triple-double in leading the Warriors to a win. Last season, Curry's numbers were eye-popping, as he averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent on 12.7 3-point attempts per game. As a team, the Warriors finished No. 3 in the NBA in 3-pointers (14.6 per game) and within the top 10 in 3-point accuracy (37.6 percent) last season.

Golden States moves the ball exceptionally well, averaging 27.7 assists per game a year ago, and the team's defense is very strong. The Warriors held the Lakers to fewer than 1.02 points per possession in the opener, and Golden State ranked in the top four of the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (45.2 percent) and 2-point shooting allowed (51.1 percent) a season ago. Golden State also forces turnovers at a high level, landing in the top ten in turnover creation rate last season.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

