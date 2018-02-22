Warriors vs. Clippers odds: Picks from red-hot expert on 17-5 NBA run

The red-hot Clippers, winners of seven of their last nine, head to Oakland on Thursday to take on the Warriors in a nationally televised 10:30 p.m. ET contest. The Clippers trail the Pelicans by a half-game for the final Western Conference playoff berth, while the Warriors are a half-game behind the Rockets for best record.



Golden State opened as an 11-point home favorite and now is laying 10.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 233.5 to 233.



Before the All-Star break, the Clippers, a 4.5-point underdog against the Celtics, had been playing better since the return of Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari netted 20 points as L.A. rolled to a 129-119 victory.



Now, Hartstein, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Clippers-Warriors and locked in his pick. We can tell you he's expecting a high-scoring affair and is leaning toward the over, but what about the spread?



Hartstein knows if Los Angeles wants to win -- or at least keep it within the spread -- it's going to need a monster effort from DeAndre Jordan patrolling the boards. He's hauling in about 16 rebounds per outing over his last 10 games. The Clippers can't afford to allow any easy putbacks against the attacking Warriors.



But Golden State can cover the spread by limiting turnovers and getting quality possessions against a middling Clippers defense that's been gashed for 111 points a night over its last three games. The Warriors' superior passing abilities should allow plenty of open looks for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson beyond the arc.

