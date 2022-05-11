The Golden State Warriors look to end the series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. Golden State topped Memphis 101-98 in Game 4 and took a commanding 3-1 lead. The Grizzlies will be without guard Ja Morant (bone bruise), who is doubtful for the remainder of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors are eyeing their first return to the Western Conference Finals since 2019.

Tip-off from the FedEx Forum is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by four points in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 218.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -4

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -190, Memphis +160

GS: The over is 4-1 in the Warriors' last 5 games as a road favorite

MEM: The Grizzlies are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Jordan Poole has been a key contributor for the Warriors. Poole has impacted the game in many different ways on the offensive end. The Michigan product has a good-looking jumper, the athleticism to attack the rim with the court vision to assist his teammates. Poole is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Forward Draymond Green is an all-around weapon on the floor. Green plays with high energy and intensity, consistently providing Golden State with an emotional edge. The four-time All-Star is exceptional defensively and can guard any position on the court. Green also has a terrific basketball IQ and knows where everyone should be on the floor. The three-time NBA champion does the little things and has secured at least 10 rebounds in two of his last three outings.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is elite on the defensive end for Memphis with superb length, footwork and quickness. Jackson Jr. is a rim protector with the ability to score with regularity. The Michigan State product can space the floor but owns the athleticism to get past opposing bigs. Jackson Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. In his last outing, he tallied 21 points, five boards and five blocks.

Guard Desmond Bane has struggled during this series. However, Bane possesses the tools and can quickly turn it around. The TCU product is a sniper from the outside but has the strength to finish through contact in the paint. Bane is putting up 17.9 points and shoots 47 percent from downtown during the 2022 NBA playoffs. The 2020 first-round pick will come out aggressive with Memphis on the brink of elimination.

