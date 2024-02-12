We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on schedule as the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Delta Center. Utah is 26-27 overall and 17-7 at home, while Golden State is 25-25 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Warriors have won three of their last four matchups with the Jazz and covered the spread in all four of those meetings.

However, the Jazz have been the better team against the number this season, going 31-22 while the Warriors are 25-23. Still, Golden State is favored by 1 point in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is at 241 points.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Jazz +1

Jazz vs. Warriors over/under: 241 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Jazz: -105, Warriors: -115

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz lost to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday by a final score of 129-115. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 22 points in the defeat, while John Collins produced a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. However, the Jazz allowed the Suns to shoot a staggering 59.1% from the floor on the night.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. Golden State snuck past the Suns on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Stephen Curry in the fourth quarter to earn a 113-112 victory.

Key Betting Info

The Warriors will be relying on another big game from Curry to pull off a victory. This year, Curry has averaged 28.1 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Jazz are 18-6 against the spread in their last 24 games when at home.

The Jazz are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games as a home dog.

The Warriors are 15-8 against the spread in their last 23 games when on the road.

