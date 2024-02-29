The New York Knicks (35-24) have the Golden State Warriors (30-27) coming into town in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday evening. Golden State has been playing good basketball lately. The Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 123-112 in their last outing. New York hopes to get back to winning ways at home on Thursday. On Feb. 27, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Knicks 115-92. Jalen Brunson (neck) is questionable for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Knicks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Knicks spread: Golden State -4.5

Warriors vs. Knicks over/under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Knicks money line: Golden State -174, New York +145

NYK: The Knicks are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games at home

GSW: The Warriors are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Jalen Brunson is one of the most effective playmakers in the league right now. The Villanova product has the offensive capability to attack from all three levels while being a reliable playmaker. The 27-year-old is sixth in the NBA in scoring (27.7) and 13th in assists (6.7). In his last game, Brunson stuffed the stat sheet with 35 points and 12 assists.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo has made such an impact this season. DiVincenzo plays with high energy and has a knockdown jumper on the perimeter. He also has good instincts on the defensive end. DiVincenzo averages 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shoots 41.6% from downtown. On Tuesday, he totaled 23 points, four boards, and made seven 3-pointers.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is still an elite difference-maker in the NBA. The 10-time All-Star ranks seventh in scoring (27.5) and leads the team in assists (5.1). In the Feb. 22 win over the Lakers, Curry dropped 32 points and eight assists. He's knocking down 45.5% of his field goals and 41% of his 3-point attempts this season.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga has superb athleticism to soar above the rim. Kuminga gets downhill consistently and creates efficient looks around the rim. The 21-year-old logs 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest. In his last game, Kuminga finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

How to make Knicks vs. Warriors picks

